 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Black D.O.G.
Indica

Black D.O.G.

by Grass Monkey Cannabis Company

Write a review
Grass Monkey Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Black D.O.G.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black D.O.G.

Black D.O.G.
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Black D.O.G. by Humboldt Seed Organization is a weighty mixture of two northern California favorites, Blackberry Kush and Emerald Headband. This medium-sized plant expresses dark, nearly black leaves that give way to sticky, dense buds. Its aroma is a mixture of grape, berries, and oil while the effects tend to be relaxing with just a touch of cerebral stimulation. Black D.O.G. has a rapid flowering time of 48-55 days.

About this brand

Grass Monkey Cannabis Company Logo