ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blackberry Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blackberry Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.2 1859 reviews

Blackberry Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 102 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1859 reviews

Blackberry Kush
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.

 

Effects

Show all

1377 people reported 10132 effects
Relaxed 59%
Happy 47%
Sleepy 46%
Euphoric 45%
Hungry 29%
Stress 42%
Pain 38%
Insomnia 35%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1,859

more reviews
write a review

Find Blackberry Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blackberry Kush nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Northern Lights
Northern Lights
More popularLeafly flower for Grape Ape
Grape Ape
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Granddaddy Purple
Granddaddy Purple
More tinglyLeafly flower for Blueberry
Blueberry
More popularLeafly flower for Kosher Kush
Kosher Kush
More tinglyLeafly flower for Romulan
Romulan
More myrceneLeafly flower for Purple Urkle
Purple Urkle
More pineneLeafly flower for Purple Kush
Purple Kush
More pinene
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Blackberry Kush
User uploaded image of Blackberry Kush
User uploaded image of Blackberry Kush
User uploaded image of Blackberry Kush
User uploaded image of Blackberry Kush
User uploaded image of Blackberry Kush
User uploaded image of Blackberry Kush
more photos

Found in

Preview for Cannabis strains for insomnia
Cannabis strains for insomnia
Preview for Sleepy cannabis strains
Sleepy cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Blackberry Kush
First strain child
Blackberry Bubble
child
Second strain child
Blackberry Cobbler
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Blackberry Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blackberry Kush nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing Blackberry Kush cannabis
Tips for growing Blackberry Kush cannabis
The Cannabowl Scouting Report: Denver vs. Seattle
The Cannabowl Scouting Report: Denver vs. Seattle
The High Score: ‘Zelda, Breath of the Wild’ Game Review
The High Score: ‘Zelda, Breath of the Wild’ Game Review
Tips for growing Blackberry Kush cannabis
Tips for growing Blackberry Kush cannabis

Most popular in