About this product

This all-organic extra strength Relieve Salve is a synergistic combination of CBD, Shea butter, arnica and healing oils including hemp seed, jojoba and vitamin E. Apply this fast acting salve to your aches and pains for accelerated relief and recovery. Lemongrass and rosemary essential oils give it a very pleasant scent. Infused with full spectrum CBD (less than .3% THC in this product) Soothing relief and restoration All organic ingredients: Shea butter, almond oil, coconut oil, hemp seed oil, CBD isolate, jojoba oil, vitamin E oil, arnica, a proprietary blend of lemongrass and rosemary essential oil. 2 oz jar (60 ml)