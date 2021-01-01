Loading…
Grass Valley Orchards

CBD Relieve Salve 500mg

This all-organic extra strength Relieve Salve is a synergistic combination of CBD, Shea butter, arnica and healing oils including hemp seed, jojoba and vitamin E. Apply this fast acting salve to your aches and pains for accelerated relief and recovery. Lemongrass and rosemary essential oils give it a very pleasant scent.

Infused with full spectrum CBD (less than .3% THC in this product)

Soothing relief and restoration

All organic ingredients: Shea butter, almond oil, coconut oil, hemp seed oil, CBD isolate, jojoba oil, vitamin E oil, arnica, a proprietary blend of lemongrass and rosemary essential oil.

2 oz jar (60 ml)
