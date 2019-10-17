ActuallyACat on July 19th, 2019

I picked up an 1/8th of this a while back. The THC content was 30%, the highest I’ve ever seen in pure flower. Now my tolerance isn’t low by any means, but this sent me to the moon! And by that I mean the couch then bed. I felt deep relaxation and it definitely gave me a case of the munchies. It’s most definitely a nighttime strain ONLY. You’ll be out of commission the rest of the day if you smoke or vape any before you’ve taken care of your responsibilities. This is not a beginner’s strain; mix it with a low-THC or high-CBD strain if you don’t have a high tolerance. Best to go easy when trying this for the first time.