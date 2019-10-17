droman215
on October 17th, 2019
I've been smoking for 15+ years and by far the best strain I've ever smoked. It was testing right at 31%. It was very well balanced and didn't give me the munchies which I enjoy.
This Indica-dominant Hybrid offers a very sweet, earthy aroma. Parents GSC and Cherry Pie come together to make a colorful sweet flavored flower with strong relaxing body effects. Birthday Cake helps to ease anxiety and can be mildly sedating. As the name suggests, this strain offers a delicious treat you can enjoy any time of the day.
on August 14th, 2019
Amazing Bud!! definitely my favorite!! has the best taste out of all bud I've smoked (16 years!)anyways..... (for me) Its Calming and euphoric and also boosts my creativity without killing my energy! But what's weird is I found if I'm trying to go to sleep late at night and I take a big rip, see ya later good night!! haha Anyways over all hands down my favorite Bud to smoke great during the day and great at night!! @Grassroots you guys definitely produced some high quality Bud here! good work and keep bday cake coming!
on July 19th, 2019
I picked up an 1/8th of this a while back. The THC content was 30%, the highest I’ve ever seen in pure flower. Now my tolerance isn’t low by any means, but this sent me to the moon! And by that I mean the couch then bed. I felt deep relaxation and it definitely gave me a case of the munchies. It’s most definitely a nighttime strain ONLY. You’ll be out of commission the rest of the day if you smoke or vape any before you’ve taken care of your responsibilities. This is not a beginner’s strain; mix it with a low-THC or high-CBD strain if you don’t have a high tolerance. Best to go easy when trying this for the first time.