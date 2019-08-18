 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blueberry Headband

by Grassroots Cannabis

As a descendant of Blueberry & Headband, this strain’s combined genetics result in a perfectly balanced Hybrid that can be used anytime. The dense buds feature vibrant shades of yellow and green. And while it’s an ideal choice to help combat nausea, chronic pain, anxiety, and depression, its effects are calming and euphoric.

rghanimah

Grassroots makes RSO in Blueberry Headband and 300 mg of it rolled into a flattened starburst has dramatically decreased my stomach spasms and allowed me to shower, relax and get ready and listen to music! Not worried, dont need to run to the bathroom every 5 minutes. Ready to go out and have a great time without worrying about how nauseous and queasy I feel. I've been lucky to find this strain in rso recently, I can enjoy its energetic and buzzy feel without irritating my bronchitis this week 👍👌

Fatsam90

One of the all around best strains I've smoked since Vanilla Queen. Tastes amazing looks amazing and smells amaxing and feels absolutely awesome. Great anytime of day smoke.

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.