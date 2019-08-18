rghanimah
on August 18th, 2019
Grassroots makes RSO in Blueberry Headband and 300 mg of it rolled into a flattened starburst has dramatically decreased my stomach spasms and allowed me to shower, relax and get ready and listen to music! Not worried, dont need to run to the bathroom every 5 minutes. Ready to go out and have a great time without worrying about how nauseous and queasy I feel. I've been lucky to find this strain in rso recently, I can enjoy its energetic and buzzy feel without irritating my bronchitis this week 👍👌