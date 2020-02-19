 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Bordello Budder 1g

Bordello Budder 1g

by Grassroots Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Grassroots Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Bordello Budder 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bordello Budder 1g by Grassroots Cannabis

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

tmauer

Tastes exactly like Gelato to me, and does everything the description says it does. Takes the load off your shoulders forsure. Definitely feels like more of a sativa but in a good way. Very potent! Love the wash over it gives of euphoria.

About this strain

Bordello

Bordello

Bordello is a strain that is slightly indica-dominant in makeup, but it also provides patients with a heavy dose of sativa-like mental effects. This strain hits behind the eyes first, with some tingling and a release of pressure that may make it an effective choice for treating migraines or eye conditions such as glaucoma. The relaxation spreads throughout the body, giving powerful pain relief. While this cross of Blueberry Apocalypse and Alexis strains makes patients feel euphoric and uplifted, it definitely knocks out all mental focus, so save it for a day that’s free of pressing plans. Bordello’s flowers will be loose with some curly leaves and have a subtle fruit and herb aroma.

About this brand

Grassroots Cannabis Logo
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.