  5. Bubba Diagonal Live Resin Sugar 3.5g

Bubba Diagonal Live Resin Sugar 3.5g

by Grassroots Cannabis

Grassroots Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Bubba Diagonal Live Resin Sugar 3.5g

About this product

Bubba Diagonal Live Resin Sugar 3.5g by Grassroots Cannabis

TheTerpQueen

After dipping my nectar collector in a few times, the onset effects included a noticeable change to my breathing. I could feel my chest falling at a more normal rate. I felt calm enough to have outward thought. I am finally able to focus on outward stimuli instead of my anxiety. My trembles have subsided. I usually shake all the time because I’m either nervous or my body is having a subconscious response to something. It has great flavor, a very typical smell and taste of indica, earthy, musky, with a slight hint of pine towards the end. It makes you feel tingly and slightly euphoric which really helps with PTSD symptoms (It almost sort of distracts me in a way and allows me to step out of my own head for a while.) Hungry too. Will probably go eat Thanksgiving left overs soon. Increased sense of touch. Everything feels just slightly more soft and comfortable. Which makes me feel more grounded. Starting to feel more like a human being instead of a ball of stress. I think this is a pretty good overall strain specifically for depression and PTSD. It even helps with my anxiety which is an entity of its own. If I use it during the day, I usually don’t feel too bogged down. I may yawn occasionally but its worth the trade off.

About this brand

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.