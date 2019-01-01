About this product
Candyland is a Sativa, crossbred for an upbeat, stimulating high that spurs creativity and provides energy for daytime tasks. Euphoria is the most prominent effect with a strong mood boost and some relaxation. Candyland has a strong sweet flavor and smell with an earthy, floral undertone. Its appearance is compact with flecks of gold and shimmering trichomes. Best for daytime activites, Candyland is a sweet treat for social gatherings and creative pastimes.
