Chem De La Chem

by Grassroots Cannabis

About this product

Cream always rises to the top. Just like this Sativa-dominant Hybrid favorite. Chemdog and I95 unite for a rich, complex blend of sweet, earthy flavors. This strain offers a balanced, though substantial head high. Need to stay focused in mid-afternoon or early evening? This is a great go-to for just that.

Great Strain. 37.8% thc and 2.84% in Terps.

Great head high! beautiful looking! Very nice... agree this is a good anti depression choice. High and happy. What's not to like 33% or so is good by me

Easily a favorite. Between the profile, the potentcy, and the heady buzz; good for depression.

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.