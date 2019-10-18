PatrickWerner
on October 18th, 2019
Great Strain. 37.8% thc and 2.84% in Terps.
Cream always rises to the top. Just like this Sativa-dominant Hybrid favorite. Chemdog and I95 unite for a rich, complex blend of sweet, earthy flavors. This strain offers a balanced, though substantial head high. Need to stay focused in mid-afternoon or early evening? This is a great go-to for just that.
on October 18th, 2019
on October 18th, 2019
Great head high! beautiful looking! Very nice... agree this is a good anti depression choice. High and happy. What's not to like 33% or so is good by me
on October 17th, 2019
Easily a favorite. Between the profile, the potentcy, and the heady buzz; good for depression.