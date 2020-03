E.C.Mick on November 10th, 2019

This strain is also good for migraines. The genetics are Chocolate Trip x Sour Diesel. In collaboration with a brother I’ll name only as M.P., Aeric77 was able to create this beautiful strain. Her parentage was kept secret because we were opening a dispensary in Michigan. We didn’t want the other breeders down the road to copy us and have the same product. But she has spread across the state and beyond at this point. So this 3 way Thai hybrid x Sour Diesel has made her mark on the world and into a lot of local gardens. She is super fast in veg and will stretch 3 times it’s size once put into flower. 9 to 10 weeks to flower. And she will Eat nutes like a pig, and turn maroonish to purple when completely finished. Some people will harvest a little early and it’s more lemon flavored. But when ran to full term she Is fuel with hints of lemon and pine. Ae77 has passed away this year 2019 and his Legacy will be forever remembered through his strains, honorable mention I the Breeders Bible and his teachings through the years.