 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Dead Cherries

Dead Cherries

by Grassroots Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
4.54
Grassroots Cannabis Cannabis Flower Dead Cherries

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Dead Cherries is a proprietary Indica grown by Grassroots. Although it is hard to pinpoint the exact genetics, this strain does not disappoint. Inspiring the name of this strain, the aroma is that of overripe tart cherries. When properly cured, a sweet, rich cherry flavor jumps off the buds, accented by some light herbal and floral notes. More dank, hashy tones linger underneath and are brought forward when the buds are broken open.

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.54

write a review

TheGr8Kate

Love love love dead cherries. My new fave indica. Bought a 5-pack of pre-rolled by Grass Roots just to try. OMG great buzz! Big time stoned! Surprised me since it was rated 17% THC. Full body high, full head high, giggly, happy and stays with me a long time. A touch of fleeting paranoia initially cuz it comes on so strong, but that quickly faded. Great for bedtime, rainy Sundays or just chilling with friends. Not a strain for getting things done. And it does taste of cherries on the exhale. Easy on the lungs, not harsh. Perfection!

Hercules2018

Wish nugs were bigger But good smoke on it Cherries are on point with taste Highs is nice it last long Great smooth hits Trichomes are nice Wish this came in bigger amounts Got it on sale so no complaint as a medical patient

123ItsMamaP

Nice smell pretty much like dead cherries, Dense buds with lots of a little purple& orange covered in tiny crystals after a few days of opening and closing the jar though it gets a little pungent stinkness But considering I'm used to the upper 20 to 30% thca this was a 18% and it stoned me! Defiantly a night strain unless you got nothing going on but bing watching a show. lol ( you might fall asleep) . If you have problems sleeping this is your stain, I wake up do a couple hits and go right back to sleep for a couple hours. Wasnt a bad price either, I'd buy it again. Made my top 10 of strains of medical cannabis I've tried so far. out of 78 its a top 9 .... #HappyHittas #Indica #PotHeals #PuffPuffPass #420

About this brand

Grassroots Cannabis Logo
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.