123ItsMamaP on August 27th, 2019

Nice smell pretty much like dead cherries, Dense buds with lots of a little purple& orange covered in tiny crystals after a few days of opening and closing the jar though it gets a little pungent stinkness But considering I'm used to the upper 20 to 30% thca this was a 18% and it stoned me! Defiantly a night strain unless you got nothing going on but bing watching a show. lol ( you might fall asleep) . If you have problems sleeping this is your stain, I wake up do a couple hits and go right back to sleep for a couple hours. Wasnt a bad price either, I'd buy it again. Made my top 10 of strains of medical cannabis I've tried so far. out of 78 its a top 9 .... #HappyHittas #Indica #PotHeals #PuffPuffPass #420