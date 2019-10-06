TheGr8Kate
on October 6th, 2019
Love love love dead cherries. My new fave indica. Bought a 5-pack of pre-rolled by Grass Roots just to try. OMG great buzz! Big time stoned! Surprised me since it was rated 17% THC. Full body high, full head high, giggly, happy and stays with me a long time. A touch of fleeting paranoia initially cuz it comes on so strong, but that quickly faded. Great for bedtime, rainy Sundays or just chilling with friends. Not a strain for getting things done. And it does taste of cherries on the exhale. Easy on the lungs, not harsh. Perfection!