  5. East Coast Sour Diesel Shake

East Coast Sour Diesel Shake

by Grassroots Cannabis

East Coast Sour Diesel Shake

About this product

East Coast Sour Diesel Shake by Grassroots Cannabis

About this strain

East Coast Sour Diesel

East Coast Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude-lifter that patients love. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that’s crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high-energy medicine.

About this brand

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.