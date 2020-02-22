 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Firecracker

by Grassroots Cannabis

4.73
Grassroots Cannabis Cannabis Flower Firecracker

About this product

Giving off full terpene expression immediately, Firecracker is a strain of aromatherapy and relaxation. It is packed full of terpenes, starting with the heavy analgesic properties of B-Caryophyllene and Pinene, moving into the uplifting qualities of the Limonene. The effects of the terpene mixture produce a euphoric experience, sure to leave pain behind.

3 customer reviews

4.73

Clevermom2004

Best Strain of the N.D. strains so far for my PTSD.

RebelCop

This strain gives a great uplifting mood and still keeps you functional.

About this brand

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.