MuggaMason625
on February 22nd, 2020
Best strain Grassroots has.
Giving off full terpene expression immediately, Firecracker is a strain of aromatherapy and relaxation. It is packed full of terpenes, starting with the heavy analgesic properties of B-Caryophyllene and Pinene, moving into the uplifting qualities of the Limonene. The effects of the terpene mixture produce a euphoric experience, sure to leave pain behind.
on January 1st, 2020
Best Strain of the N.D. strains so far for my PTSD.
on December 1st, 2019
This strain gives a great uplifting mood and still keeps you functional.