TGeiger29
on February 4th, 2020
Literally the BEST... I only bought a gram bc I always test. Knowing my body does not do well with Pinene it's been a bit challenging at times finding what works.... This is AMAZING, I'm grounded but not a Potato and I am focused and pain free. I just decorated for Valentines Day and don't even generally celebrate it. Lol Needless to say it's giving me some great energy boosts my Mood also decreased my Social Anxiety. I wish there was a way to get notified if it becomes available near by again.....🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 Herbology in Morton is Phenomenal BTW.....