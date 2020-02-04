 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Ghost of the M

by Grassroots Cannabis

About this product

Ghost of the M is the child of 3 incredible Indica strains. The potent Afghani delivers a deep relaxation that pairs perfectly with the pain relieving properties of the Blockhead. The Ghost Dawg is responsible for the earthy, gassy scent. The high B-Caryophyllene levels make this strain a good fit for those living with chronic pain or insomnia.

TGeiger29

Literally the BEST... I only bought a gram bc I always test. Knowing my body does not do well with Pinene it's been a bit challenging at times finding what works.... This is AMAZING, I'm grounded but not a Potato and I am focused and pain free. I just decorated for Valentines Day and don't even generally celebrate it. Lol Needless to say it's giving me some great energy boosts my Mood also decreased my Social Anxiety. I wish there was a way to get notified if it becomes available near by again.....🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 Herbology in Morton is Phenomenal BTW.....

BurghBunny

Ghost of Mujahideen is one of my favorite indica strains of flower, to use before bedtime. This strain lives up to it's description. It is helpful for chronic pain & insomnia. The taste and scent are nothing to write home about but the effects are on point.

We're Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We're a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life's moments for people from all walks of life.