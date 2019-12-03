BurninateDabs on December 3rd, 2019

•Strain: Legend of 91 1g •Brand: Grassroots •Dispensary: CY Pittsburgh •Type: Diamonds, listed as sativa •THCA: 96.42% •THC: 0.11% •Actual THC: 84.67% •Lineage: OG Kush & Chem 91 •Aroma: Earthy, skunky, citrus •Taste: Earthy, citrus, danm •Looks: So pretty! Nice whitish diamonds •Effects: Relaxed, giggly, happy, talkative •Top 3 terps: B-Carophyllene0.52%, B-Myrcene-0.36%, Linalool-0.20% •Other Cannabinoids: CBGA-0.79%, CBG-0.44% •Total Cannabinoids: 97.76% •Ranking: 9.9/10 It can get confusing since one Legend of 91s labeled as indica for Prime's and it's labeled as a sativa from Grassroots. This ones definitely got some sativa to it, I felt refreshed and motivated. The flavor although not very strong is delicious. The effects lasted me about 2 hours, it's definitely potent and I wish I would've grabbed more. I had way more diamonds than what's shown in the photo, I had been dabbing out of it for a few days. This strain oddly makes me crave chocolate, like I'm the guy from SlongeBob that chases them around screaming "CHOCOLAAATTTTEEE!!!" hehe. Feeling the blues? Get some of this, it'll make you feel silly and happy!