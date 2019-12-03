 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Legend of 91

Legend of 91

by Grassroots Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Grassroots Cannabis Cannabis Flower Legend of 91

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Legend of 91 by Grassroots Cannabis

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

BurninateDabs

•Strain: Legend of 91 1g •Brand: Grassroots •Dispensary: CY Pittsburgh •Type: Diamonds, listed as sativa •THCA: 96.42% •THC: 0.11% •Actual THC: 84.67% •Lineage: OG Kush & Chem 91 •Aroma: Earthy, skunky, citrus •Taste: Earthy, citrus, danm •Looks: So pretty! Nice whitish diamonds •Effects: Relaxed, giggly, happy, talkative •Top 3 terps: B-Carophyllene0.52%, B-Myrcene-0.36%, Linalool-0.20% •Other Cannabinoids: CBGA-0.79%, CBG-0.44% •Total Cannabinoids: 97.76% •Ranking: 9.9/10 It can get confusing since one Legend of 91s labeled as indica for Prime's and it's labeled as a sativa from Grassroots. This ones definitely got some sativa to it, I felt refreshed and motivated. The flavor although not very strong is delicious. The effects lasted me about 2 hours, it's definitely potent and I wish I would've grabbed more. I had way more diamonds than what's shown in the photo, I had been dabbing out of it for a few days. This strain oddly makes me crave chocolate, like I'm the guy from SlongeBob that chases them around screaming "CHOCOLAAATTTTEEE!!!" hehe. Feeling the blues? Get some of this, it'll make you feel silly and happy!

About this brand

Grassroots Cannabis Logo
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.