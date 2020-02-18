 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemon Grenades

by Grassroots Cannabis

About this product

Lemon Grenades is an explosion of citrus and earthy flavors. The cannabinoid make-up of this strain provides a giggly sense of euphoria and a relaxed head high. Ocimene is a terpene prevalent in Sativa strains and contains powerful decongestant properties. It is known to produce an energetic feeling and is a key component in the entourage effect of this strain.

geckodude147

My favorite strain! The terpinolene smells so amazing. I'm in love with how it smells and tastes! This and pootie tang are some of my favorites

DeborahSch

Had my daughter & SNL over to try my new addition, Lemon Grenades! We got so silly and giggly … SNL says, I think your cat is high! Yes...every time I come to the computer room to smoke...the cat comes to sleep. We now know the cats & I like to hot box the computer room! It's small and I have curtains on the open door. This was a fun strain...smells good too! :P

jacobbove

I have anxiety & chronic fatigue so it’s hard for me to find strains that will give me a boost of energy and creativity without getting anxious or paranoid. Lemon Grenades kept me mentally calm but helped a lot with my pain and fatigue! Would definitely buy more! 💥

About this brand

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.