geckodude147
on February 18th, 2020
My favorite strain! The terpinolene smells so amazing. I'm in love with how it smells and tastes! This and pootie tang are some of my favorites
Lemon Grenades is an explosion of citrus and earthy flavors. The cannabinoid make-up of this strain provides a giggly sense of euphoria and a relaxed head high. Ocimene is a terpene prevalent in Sativa strains and contains powerful decongestant properties. It is known to produce an energetic feeling and is a key component in the entourage effect of this strain.
on February 18th, 2020
on January 14th, 2020
Had my daughter & SNL over to try my new addition, Lemon Grenades! We got so silly and giggly … SNL says, I think your cat is high! Yes...every time I come to the computer room to smoke...the cat comes to sleep. We now know the cats & I like to hot box the computer room! It's small and I have curtains on the open door. This was a fun strain...smells good too! :P
on December 12th, 2019
I have anxiety & chronic fatigue so it’s hard for me to find strains that will give me a boost of energy and creativity without getting anxious or paranoid. Lemon Grenades kept me mentally calm but helped a lot with my pain and fatigue! Would definitely buy more! 💥