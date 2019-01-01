About this product
This Sativa-dominant cross of Chemdog #4 and Tres Dawg is out of this world when it comes to potency and flavor. It's known for its signature dank, lingering aromatic notes and mind-altering effects. With a musky, earthy scent and diesel fuel notes, expect a powerful cerebral high that drives creativity.
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.