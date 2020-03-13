 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Motor Breath

by Grassroots Cannabis

Cannabinoids

THC
35.7%
CBD
--
$60.00
  • at Ritual
  • Closed until 11:00 AM
  • 50.5 miles away

About this product

Motor Breath by Grassroots Cannabis

Hippiestrike

Awesome body and head high. Sunk into the couch. I love everything they put out but this is going to the top of the list for nighttime.

chefSeanote

All I have to say is this is the truth get gas pressure will post pictures shortly

About this brand

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.