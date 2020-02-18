geckodude147
on February 18th, 2020
A great uplifting sativa! Tastes and smells amazing
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Recognized by the 2015 Cannabis Cup, this Sativa Hybrid first gives off grassy earthiness. Then it gives way to spicy, fresh-cut lumber. It’s relaxing and uplifting at the same time, making this a wonderful strain for those suffering from depression, stress, pain or fatigue.
on January 3rd, 2020
Doing a real time review,,,getting my first taste of some Pootie Tang...herb that is...brief history...been a 47 year veteran self-medicater..had the best of the old and working my way thru the new...pardon me I digress. Popped the top and got a nice earthy, spicy ala peppery oregano kinda spice mixed with barnwood aroma..nice frosty coating over layers of red hairs...ground up a nuggie and I am on my second one hitter in my Bing...very heady out of the gate...fast acting, brain working faster than my fingers...the high caryophyllene content provides a nice calming effect without gluing you to your seat..after about 10 minutes the pain in my cervical spine is beginning to dissipate. Taste is earthy spicy woody like the aroma...to be fair I get two hits off of my one hitter, so 4 bings later the nagging aches of an old man fade away and I'm off to make a meatloaf....Enjoy
on December 19th, 2019
One of my favorite strains. Makes stress, anxiety, and depression melt away, yet you’re energized and excited. This strain is sweet.