BillyBudder on January 3rd, 2020

Doing a real time review,,,getting my first taste of some Pootie Tang...herb that is...brief history...been a 47 year veteran self-medicater..had the best of the old and working my way thru the new...pardon me I digress. Popped the top and got a nice earthy, spicy ala peppery oregano kinda spice mixed with barnwood aroma..nice frosty coating over layers of red hairs...ground up a nuggie and I am on my second one hitter in my Bing...very heady out of the gate...fast acting, brain working faster than my fingers...the high caryophyllene content provides a nice calming effect without gluing you to your seat..after about 10 minutes the pain in my cervical spine is beginning to dissipate. Taste is earthy spicy woody like the aroma...to be fair I get two hits off of my one hitter, so 4 bings later the nagging aches of an old man fade away and I'm off to make a meatloaf....Enjoy