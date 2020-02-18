 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pootie Tang

by Grassroots Cannabis

4.85
Grassroots Cannabis Cannabis Flower Pootie Tang

About this product

Recognized by the 2015 Cannabis Cup, this Sativa Hybrid first gives off grassy earthiness. Then it gives way to spicy, fresh-cut lumber. It’s relaxing and uplifting at the same time, making this a wonderful strain for those suffering from depression, stress, pain or fatigue.

5 customer reviews

4.85

geckodude147

A great uplifting sativa! Tastes and smells amazing

BillyBudder

Doing a real time review,,,getting my first taste of some Pootie Tang...herb that is...brief history...been a 47 year veteran self-medicater..had the best of the old and working my way thru the new...pardon me I digress. Popped the top and got a nice earthy, spicy ala peppery oregano kinda spice mixed with barnwood aroma..nice frosty coating over layers of red hairs...ground up a nuggie and I am on my second one hitter in my Bing...very heady out of the gate...fast acting, brain working faster than my fingers...the high caryophyllene content provides a nice calming effect without gluing you to your seat..after about 10 minutes the pain in my cervical spine is beginning to dissipate. Taste is earthy spicy woody like the aroma...to be fair I get two hits off of my one hitter, so 4 bings later the nagging aches of an old man fade away and I'm off to make a meatloaf....Enjoy

Guylikestrees

One of my favorite strains. Makes stress, anxiety, and depression melt away, yet you’re energized and excited. This strain is sweet.

About this brand

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.