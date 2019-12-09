1:1 Harmony Tablets
by verano
1 piece
$28.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
on December 9th, 2019
These work AMAZINGLY for my anxiety relief and sleep. I have just started taking these a few days ago but already notice my anxiety is lessened and I can relax easier. Highly recommend these for experienced patients, newer patients should start with a 5 milligram capsule first because 10 may make them to sleepy.