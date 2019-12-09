 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. RSO Capsules 500mg 10-pack

RSO Capsules 500mg 10-pack

by Grassroots Cannabis

Grassroots Cannabis Edibles Capsules RSO Capsules 500mg 10-pack

Cannabinoids

THC
500.0mg
CBD
0.0mg
$55.00

About this product

RSO Capsules 500mg 10-pack by Grassroots Cannabis

SheenaLynn8237

These work AMAZINGLY for my anxiety relief and sleep. I have just started taking these a few days ago but already notice my anxiety is lessened and I can relax easier. Highly recommend these for experienced patients, newer patients should start with a 5 milligram capsule first because 10 may make them to sleepy.

About this brand

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.