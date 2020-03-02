 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sinderella

by Grassroots Cannabis

Sinderella is a unique blend of three strains. Cindy 99, which is a sweet, flavorful, fast-finishing Sativa plant, bred to be conducive to indoor growing. The cerebral effect of the UpgraDDe is a perfect middle step to the Face Off OG's intense psychoactive effects. This strain is best reserved for veteran patients seeking dizzying euphoria and a fierce head high.

Shanap73

Excellent strain, felt the affects after my second hit. A very strong sativa and kept me focused for hours. Sex was incredible on this strain by the way.

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.