Shanap73
on March 2nd, 2020
Excellent strain, felt the affects after my second hit. A very strong sativa and kept me focused for hours. Sex was incredible on this strain by the way.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Sinderella is a unique blend of three strains. Cindy 99, which is a sweet, flavorful, fast-finishing Sativa plant, bred to be conducive to indoor growing. The cerebral effect of the UpgraDDe is a perfect middle step to the Face Off OG's intense psychoactive effects. This strain is best reserved for veteran patients seeking dizzying euphoria and a fierce head high.
