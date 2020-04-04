 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tre OG

by Grassroots Cannabis

Tre OG by Grassroots Cannabis

Highly_educated

Was really disappointed with the gram of Tre OG I picked up from Herbology. Buds were very small and airy and the smell had hints of citrus and earth. Total THC only came in at 22% with only 1.4% overall terpenes. Smoking this flower is VERY harsh and the grassy flavor made me gag after my second hit. Reminds me of homegrown buds that were not cured properly. Gonna have to use for baking

DeborahSch

This was incredible. 30.1 %...it triggers a romantic notion...the daughter said it was an aphrodisiac for her and her husband! I concur! *wink, wink...raised eyebrows!" <3

HappyJackson

Tre Og is amazing! Just picked up an 1/8 at Herbology in Lebanon, Pa. I waited until I got home, fired one right up and by the 2nd hit the pain was gone. Going to watch movies until my daughter finishes my massage, then I'll burn one before bed.

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.