Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
Tre OG by Grassroots Cannabis
on April 4th, 2020
Was really disappointed with the gram of Tre OG I picked up from Herbology. Buds were very small and airy and the smell had hints of citrus and earth. Total THC only came in at 22% with only 1.4% overall terpenes. Smoking this flower is VERY harsh and the grassy flavor made me gag after my second hit. Reminds me of homegrown buds that were not cured properly. Gonna have to use for baking
on January 13th, 2020
This was incredible. 30.1 %...it triggers a romantic notion...the daughter said it was an aphrodisiac for her and her husband! I concur! *wink, wink...raised eyebrows!" <3
on January 9th, 2020
Tre Og is amazing! Just picked up an 1/8 at Herbology in Lebanon, Pa. I waited until I got home, fired one right up and by the 2nd hit the pain was gone. Going to watch movies until my daughter finishes my massage, then I'll burn one before bed.