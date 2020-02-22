MuggaMason625
on February 22nd, 2020
Grassroots are way overrated.
This Sativa-dominant Hybrid has full, chunky buds covered in white trichomes, that give the strain its name. The crossing of The White with the classic Sour Diesel yields an offspring packing an uplifting, euphoric punch. With a butter berry taste and a zesty diesel smell, White Sour offers a great way to start your day. It’s also the perfect strain to re-energize for a second wind anytime of day.
on February 20th, 2020
Definitely nice and frosty flower, real smooth going down too. The one and only complaint I have is that the batch I got has basically no smell or taste, still nice though!
on January 24th, 2020
Frosty, smooth hit, good subtle taste, tangy smell, and a wonderful high for anyone who enjoys a sativa. I’ve been smoking for over 10 years(I know it’s not that long) and this is some of the best flower I’ve ever gotten. Definitely top 10. I’m a little biased because I prefer sativa.