White Sour

by Grassroots Cannabis

3.76
About this product

This Sativa-dominant Hybrid has full, chunky buds covered in white trichomes, that give the strain its name. The crossing of The White with the classic Sour Diesel yields an offspring packing an uplifting, euphoric punch. With a butter berry taste and a zesty diesel smell, White Sour offers a great way to start your day. It’s also the perfect strain to re-energize for a second wind anytime of day.

3.76

tottaka

Definitely nice and frosty flower, real smooth going down too. The one and only complaint I have is that the batch I got has basically no smell or taste, still nice though!

Bernaner

Frosty, smooth hit, good subtle taste, tangy smell, and a wonderful high for anyone who enjoys a sativa. I’ve been smoking for over 10 years(I know it’s not that long) and this is some of the best flower I’ve ever gotten. Definitely top 10. I’m a little biased because I prefer sativa.

About this brand

We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve. We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry. We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement. We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers. And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.