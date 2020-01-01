GRAV® Cartridge Case
Store vape cartridges with the GRAV® Cartridge Case. This hard shell case protects up to 7 glass cartridges, making it ideal for travel as well as everyday storage. The black GRAV® branding and gray fabric keep this accessory neutral and discreet, and the fabric carrying loop makes it easy to hold or clip onto a larger bag. The inside has a mesh pocket and a foam piece with 7 indentations that are the perfect size for pen tips. The cartridges are held in place by a thick elastic strap that prevents jostling or damage. Never lose or break your cartridges again with the GRAV® Cartridge Case.
GRAV
