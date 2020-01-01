About this product

Back by popular demand, the GRAV® Slush Cup has made its triumphant return. The whimsical shape recalls an icy sweet treat, and the Slush Cup will definitely deliver tasty hits. The new and improved 14mm straw is thicker and sturdier than before, allowing for bigger rips and more durability. The straw is also angled to prevent splashback so you can tailor the water level to your preference, though we recommend about 2" for optimal performance. The reinforced cross cut downstem diffuses smoke through water for hits smoother and cooler than slush, and it’s fixed in place to prevent damage. This piece is the perfect size and shape to fit palms, cupholders, and coasters, and it packs a lot of water filtration into a small footprint. The 14mm recessed Dewar-seal joint sits flush with the upper edge of the bubbler, maximizing its internal volume. The Slush Cup comes ready to use with a GRAV® 14mm Cup Bowl so you can enjoy your favorite refreshment right away.