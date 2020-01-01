 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bubblers
  5. GRAV® Slush Cup Bubbler

GRAV® Slush Cup Bubbler

by GRAV

Write a review
GRAV Smoking Bubblers GRAV® Slush Cup Bubbler

$89.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Back by popular demand, the GRAV® Slush Cup has made its triumphant return. The whimsical shape recalls an icy sweet treat, and the Slush Cup will definitely deliver tasty hits. The new and improved 14mm straw is thicker and sturdier than before, allowing for bigger rips and more durability. The straw is also angled to prevent splashback so you can tailor the water level to your preference, though we recommend about 2" for optimal performance. The reinforced cross cut downstem diffuses smoke through water for hits smoother and cooler than slush, and it’s fixed in place to prevent damage. This piece is the perfect size and shape to fit palms, cupholders, and coasters, and it packs a lot of water filtration into a small footprint. The 14mm recessed Dewar-seal joint sits flush with the upper edge of the bubbler, maximizing its internal volume. The Slush Cup comes ready to use with a GRAV® 14mm Cup Bowl so you can enjoy your favorite refreshment right away.

About this brand

GRAV Logo
Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review