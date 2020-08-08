 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. GRAV® Smell-Proof Pouch

GRAV® Smell-Proof Pouch

by GRAV

Write a review
GRAV Storage Flower Storage GRAV® Smell-Proof Pouch
GRAV Storage Flower Storage GRAV® Smell-Proof Pouch

$29.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The GRAV® Smell-Proof Pouch is the perfect accessory for storing everything you need for a great smoke sesh. It comes in gray durable fabric with your choice of brown or black vegan leather accents. The clip on vegan leather wrist loop makes the pouch easy to carry or to attach to a larger bag. The bag is held closed by strong velcro as well as a rubber lined zipper that keeps smells locked inside. The inside has two roomy mesh pockets with enough space for your stash as well as a lighter, a hand pipe, and even a snack. The inside of the pouch also has 100% carbon lining, making the smell-proof security even stronger. The GRAV® Smell-Proof Pouch is a must-have for any on the go smoking adventure.

About this brand

GRAV Logo
Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review