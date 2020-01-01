 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bubblers
  5. GRAV® Rain Bubbler

GRAV® Rain Bubbler

by GRAV

Write a review
GRAV Smoking Bubblers GRAV® Rain Bubbler

$79.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We love wild tubing and eccentric percs as much as the next folks. But sometimes, we long for clean lines and a classic design. The smooth simplicity of the Rain bubbler fits the bill. This compact piece has a small base that rests lightly in one hand. And just a scant inch of water is enough to take the edge off that smoke. Cool and refreshing, just like a summer rain. Stands 6.5 tall 14mm female joint 14mm cup bowl included

About this brand

GRAV Logo
Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review