Formulated for normal-to-dry skin, this award-winning face oil is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory power to moisturize deeply, smooth fine lines, boost collagen, brighten and balance skin tone, and protect against environmental damage. Its light, uplifting scent and silky texture stem from its natural, organic and vegan ingredients, including clean, full-spectrum cannabis in a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC, a stable form of vitamin C, vitamin E, blue tansy, basil, jojoba oil, apricot kernel oil, hazelnut oil, argan oil and squalane. Cannabis-based serums are able to penetrate multiple epidermis layers and bind with our skin’s natural endocannabinoid receptors, sealing in all the juicy goodness for the most intensive results. This little ounce of prevention is worth its weight in (cannabis) gold. Non-psychoactive.