 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. 4 inch x 4 inch Terp Proof Non-Stick PTFE Sheets For Packing Cannaibis Extract Oil(1000 Packs)

4 inch x 4 inch Terp Proof Non-Stick PTFE Sheets For Packing Cannaibis Extract Oil(1000 Packs)

by Green Canamaster

Write a review
Green Canamaster Storage Concentrate Storage 4 inch x 4 inch Terp Proof Non-Stick PTFE Sheets For Packing Cannaibis Extract Oil(1000 Packs)
Green Canamaster Storage Concentrate Storage 4 inch x 4 inch Terp Proof Non-Stick PTFE Sheets For Packing Cannaibis Extract Oil(1000 Packs)
Green Canamaster Storage Concentrate Storage 4 inch x 4 inch Terp Proof Non-Stick PTFE Sheets For Packing Cannaibis Extract Oil(1000 Packs)

$85.99MSRP

About this product

Size: 4"x4" inches Material:PTFE Package:1000 Pcs one box     Advantage:Terp proof Non-stick PTFE Sheet is perfect for your extraction needs. Working with Concentrates can be sticky business,but these Teflon-coated non-stick sheets reduce that familiar cling so you can work faster, more efficientlym and retail more products. The 4''x4'' size of each sheet is generous enough for a decent yield but also small enough for easy handling.This premium pack hooks you up with 1000 individual sheets. It is the best packaging for Cannabis Concentrate Shatter.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Canamaster Logo
Green Canamaster designs and manufactures high quality concentrates realted products for this fast growing cannabis industry. Our top sale products are Virgin-White PTFE Sheet and Transparent FEP Sheet, both of them are silicone-free, non-stick and terpene proof. They will be the best match for your precious concentrates.