  5. Green Remedy 3000mg Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Extract – Orange

Green Remedy 3000mg Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Extract – Orange

by Green Creek

$199.99MSRP

About this product

Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Industrial Hemp Extract (aerial plant parts), Natural Flavoring All the hemp that Green Remedy extracts is proudly grown in Kentucky. All Green Remedy products are made in Kentucky. 100% American made, nothing imported! Green Remedy hemp derived CBD oil is derived from the best quality hemp grown in Kentucky and is produced in our state of the art facility using our Supercritical Co2 extraction system. Green Remedy produces the highest quality and highest concentration hemp derived CBD oil. Our extraction and manufacturing process ensures maximum concentrations and potency. Green Remedy’s potent Hemp CBD extract maximize naturally occurring essential fatty acids (Omega 3, 6, 9), We use pure, natural, non-GMO industrial Hemp Extract formulated with MCT Coconut Oil. Along with Hemp CBD this product contains a full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. Many believe that a full spectrum allows the cannabinoids their full effect otherwise known as the “Entourage effect”. Green Remedy products are NON-GMO, vegan friendly, kosher friendly, and gluten free.

About this brand

Here at Green Creek, we’re not only deeply passionate about CBD oil, but we also believe in providing only the highest quality products to help promote a healthy body and mind. From all of us here at Green Creek, we’re glad you’ve arrived, and we can’t wait to serve you. Feel free to browse our entire product line, and if you should have any questions or concerns, our friendly support staff will be glad to assist you as soon as possible. Visit our website for our full inventory: https://www.greencreek.com