Red 4-Piece Aluminum Grinder 2.5"
by Green Goddess Supply
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The flagship grinder - the Premium Green Goddess Supply Herb Grinder! Featuring four parts, it includes a screen and "catch" chamber for the pollen, beneath the main catch chamber for the ground herb. Large 2.5" (62mm) diameter "Sharp Tooth" grinder for great, finely ground herb Smooth and easy to use! Four parts Includes screen and bottom catch chamber for pollen Includes a FREE pollen scraper 1.5" diameter CNC aircraft aluminum 18 diamond cut teeth for optimal shredding 4 part design includes pollen screen and catch chamber Free pollen scraper included
About this brand
Green Goddess Supply
