  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Condiments
  5. Cannabees Honey THC 100mg 10-pack

Cannabees Honey THC 100mg 10-pack

by Swifts Edibles by Green Labs

Pure honey infused with cannabis oil now in a convenient packet. Use it as a natural sweetener for tea, drizzle it on your favorite treat or enjoy it all on its own. 10mg THC per packet.

symanthaelledge

Love this. Started using these when I got my wisdom teeth out and couldn't smoke. Tastes great in tea and in plain yogurt, helps me sleep and helps with pain, I'm buying these buy the box now!

Seahorsefan

I love both the THC and the CBD honey packets. The THC is great with a sleepy time tea, helps me get to sleep very well. The CBD honey is great in coffee as a Seattle Speedball. Also helps with pain. After having the honey in tea (or coffee) I wait about half an hour for it to take effect, and I'm able to do chores and other bits of house work without pain. Thank you Swifts for the Cannabees honey.

Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged. With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.