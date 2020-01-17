bigray122 on January 17th, 2020

This was what was needed to start me on my way to pain relief. I was deathly afraid of trying anything with a high THC percentage. These new strains are far different than the cannabis from 30 years ago. Cannabis for me has zero to do with changing the way I mentally feel to the point of intoxication. It's purpose for me is physical wellness and a tiny dose of the euphoric relief from anxiety. Starbuds, budtender really enlightened me. I started with small micro doses to dial in where I need to be for effectiveness. This strain really helped. The effect was mostly all body and a tiny bit of the heady euphoric portion.