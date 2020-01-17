 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Painkiller XL

by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)

5.01
Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf) Cannabis Flower CBD Painkiller XL

Cannabinoids

THC
0.9%
CBD
21.9%
$17.00

About this product

CBD Painkiller XL by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)

1 customer review

5.01

bigray122

This was what was needed to start me on my way to pain relief. I was deathly afraid of trying anything with a high THC percentage. These new strains are far different than the cannabis from 30 years ago. Cannabis for me has zero to do with changing the way I mentally feel to the point of intoxication. It's purpose for me is physical wellness and a tiny dose of the euphoric relief from anxiety. Starbuds, budtender really enlightened me. I started with small micro doses to dial in where I need to be for effectiveness. This strain really helped. The effect was mostly all body and a tiny bit of the heady euphoric portion.

About this brand

Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf) Logo
Our products will be available at dispensaries throughout Maryland. A complete list of locations that carry our products will be available on our website. If you own a dispensary please contact our team today! In our 45,000 square foot, state of the art facility in Frederick, Maryland we cultivate 21 strains of high quality medical cannabis in a wide variety of cannabinoid profiles. Our products are laboratory tested and held to the highest standards. Look for our products at your local dispensary and experience the gLeaf difference today!