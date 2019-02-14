 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. gLeaf Jilly Bean

gLeaf Jilly Bean

by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf) Cannabis Flower gLeaf Jilly Bean

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

About this product

gLeaf Jilly Bean by Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

RayrayUrias420

What a great and beautiful strain. Brings a calming relaxed feeling mixed with a bit of laughter and humor. Great for anxieties.

About this strain

Jillybean

Jillybean
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Jillybean from MzJill Genetics is an upbeat and happy strain with flavors of tangy orange and mango. This strain is a top choice for creative minds and social butterflies looking for unencumbered euphoria during daytime hours. Bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen, Jillybean often expresses itself in deep hues of maroon on the leaves.

About this brand

Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf) Logo
Our products will be available at dispensaries throughout Maryland. A complete list of locations that carry our products will be available on our website. If you own a dispensary please contact our team today! In our 45,000 square foot, state of the art facility in Frederick, Maryland we cultivate 21 strains of high quality medical cannabis in a wide variety of cannabinoid profiles. Our products are laboratory tested and held to the highest standards. Look for our products at your local dispensary and experience the gLeaf difference today!