CannaBusinessWC
on July 26th, 2017
Great to see this company on leafly! Me and some other rec shop owners and a grower I referred over have been using this company for a month. Making more money and dealing with half the cash headache. Best part is the bank see's our cash as legitimate since these guys have approval and compliance all across the board. It's been life changing for us. They set you up with a bank if you need it too. Their approval process is pretty simple as long as you have all your business documents. Took us a week to rock n roll. I'd recommend this service!