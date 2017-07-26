 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
#1 The only approved card processor in the cannabis industry!

by Green Powered Solutions

We know that obtaining a high risk merchant account can seem impossible. We are here to put you and your business at ease. We know that many accounts always have the threat of being shut down or funds frozen on a regular basis. We have over 10 years experience in the merchant service industry. Providing both traditional and high risk solutions for businesses of all industries. Let us show you a package that will enable you to succeed in getting a secure merchant processing account. Our process is simple, get in touch with us directly at Jon@GreenPoweredSolutions.com or 800-884-7131 and we will get you up and processing faster then anyone in the industry!

CannaBusinessWC

Great to see this company on leafly! Me and some other rec shop owners and a grower I referred over have been using this company for a month. Making more money and dealing with half the cash headache. Best part is the bank see's our cash as legitimate since these guys have approval and compliance all across the board. It's been life changing for us. They set you up with a bank if you need it too. Their approval process is pretty simple as long as you have all your business documents. Took us a week to rock n roll. I'd recommend this service!

The only federally approved credit card processor in the cannabis industry! We know that obtaining a high risk merchant account can seem impossible. We are here to put you and your business at ease. We know that many accounts always have the threat of being shut down or funds frozen on a regular basis. We have over 10 years experience in the merchant service industry. Providing both traditional and high risk solutions for businesses of all industries. Let us show you a package that will enable you to succeed in getting a secure merchant processing account. Our process is simple, get in touch with us directly at jon@gpspay.us or 800-884-7131 and we will get you up and processing faster then anyone in the industry!