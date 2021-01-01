About this product

We know that obtaining a high risk merchant account can seem impossible. We are here to put you and your business at ease. We know that many accounts always have the threat of being shut down or funds frozen on a regular basis. We have over 10 years experience in the merchant service industry. Providing both traditional and high risk solutions for businesses of all industries. Let us show you a package that will enable you to succeed in getting a secure merchant processing account. Our process is simple, get in touch with us directly at Jon@GreenPoweredSolutions.com or 800-884-7131 and we will get you up and processing faster then anyone in the industry!