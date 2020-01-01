Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Balanced relaxation, calmness, euphoria, and tranquility. 1:1 CBD:THC Ratio is considered highly effective for pain relief and a multitude of other conditions with minimal impairment. Green Revolution’s Full Synergy Serum capture the full spectrum of alkaloids, cannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes, and other adaptogenic compounds in cannabis to give you the whole plant advantage with complete purity. Our ‘Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids’ (TLC) standardization protocol utilizes multi-phase CO2 and organic cane alcohol extraction methods for unparalleled consistency, efficacy, and purity. Zero Additives Heat & Fracture Resistant Graduated Glass Syringe Made in a WSDA & Clean Green Certified Facility Directions: Start low and go slow. Begin with a 1/8th inch sized portion (half a grain of rice). Wait 90 minutes before increasing. If oil is too thick, warm the syringe with body heat or run it under warm tap water to decrease viscosity. Unscrew bottom half of plastic cap and dispense directly.
Be the first to review this product.