Ryan.L.
on February 15th, 2019
This product is amazing! Using literally the ammount they suggest works like magic! Ive suffered from back pain due to degenerative disc disease and ankylosing spondylitis for 25 years. This stuff relieves all of the pain, allows me to sleep uniterrupted for 8 or more hours and has a great calming effect without a high feeling. You can use this product and go through your daily regimen and not worry if a euphoric feeling will creep up on you. I use the 100% cbd serum almost every day as does my step son who uses it for nerve damage in his wrist. Both of us have enjoyed the natural pain relief that this serum offers. I strongly encourage anyone with chronic pain to try this, IT WILL HELP!