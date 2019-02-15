 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  CBD Serum RSO 1g

by Green Revolution

CBD helps provide relief without bringing on the lethargic ‘stoned’ effects of the feeling of being ‘high.’ Our CBD Serum harnesses the power of our Relief TLC profile. By utilizing a standardized blend of whole plant extracts, our ‘Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids’ profiles capture incredibly rich and vibrant terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Green Revolution Serum Activated Oils are created using Full-Flower, Sun-Grown, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods. Directions: Start low and go slow. Begin with a 1/8th inch sized portion (half a grain of rice). Wait 90 minutes before increasing. If oil is too thick, warm the syringe with body heat or run it under warm tap water to decrease viscosity. Unscrew bottom half of plastic cap and dispense directly. Each syringe contains 1000mg Activated Cannabis Oil

Ryan.L.

This product is amazing! Using literally the ammount they suggest works like magic! Ive suffered from back pain due to degenerative disc disease and ankylosing spondylitis for 25 years. This stuff relieves all of the pain, allows me to sleep uniterrupted for 8 or more hours and has a great calming effect without a high feeling. You can use this product and go through your daily regimen and not worry if a euphoric feeling will creep up on you. I use the 100% cbd serum almost every day as does my step son who uses it for nerve damage in his wrist. Both of us have enjoyed the natural pain relief that this serum offers. I strongly encourage anyone with chronic pain to try this, IT WILL HELP!

Green Revolution

THE REVOLUTION IS HERE For too long, the remarkable properties and benefits of Cannabis were kept secret. Now, the Green Revolution has begun and people across the globe are rediscovering the value of this incredible plant. A plant with the power to revolutionize the world and its inhabitants for a brighter future. At Green Revolution, we’ve created a family of cannabis-based products for all vital dimensions of your life. By using the latest scientific methods and innovative technologies, Green Revolution has unlocked the benefits of the whole plant for a higher state of you. “For too long the secrets of the plant were reserved for the happy few” The Whole Plant for the Whole You. Green Revolution is dedicated to using only the finest materials and state-of-the-art extraction technologies with a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and a healthy sprinkle of fun. This ancient plant has new lessons to teach us. Whether you’re climbing a mountain, chilling on the beach, gearing up for a party, powering through a yoga workout, or taking a breather from an intense day at work, Green Revolution is here to help you elevate any moment. We started a revolution to fuel your revolution.