CBD helps provide relief without bringing on the lethargic ‘stoned’ effects of the feeling of being ‘high.’ Our CBD Serum harnesses the power of our Relief TLC profile. By utilizing a standardized blend of whole plant extracts, our ‘Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids’ profiles capture incredibly rich and vibrant terpene and cannabinoid profiles.



Green Revolution Serum Activated Oils are created using Full-Flower, Sun-Grown, Pesticide-Free, Standardized Full-Spectrum Oil extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol Extraction Methods.



Directions: Start low and go slow. Begin with a 1/8th inch sized portion (half a grain of rice). Wait 90 minutes before increasing. If oil is too thick, warm the syringe with body heat or run it under warm tap water to decrease viscosity. Unscrew bottom half of plastic cap and dispense directly.



Each syringe contains 1000mg Activated Cannabis Oil