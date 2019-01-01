 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Create Sublingual Spray 100mg

Create Sublingual Spray 100mg

by Green Revolution

Write a review
Green Revolution Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Create Sublingual Spray 100mg

About this product

Create your perfect day with our uplifting Sativa sublingual spray. Infused with our Fly steam-distilled cannabis-derived TLC (Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids) standardized profile. Our organic coconut oil-based spray tincture is a discrete and accurate way to consume cannabis. It comes in a 5ml spray bottle that can be sprayed under the tongue sublingually, on edibles, or as a topical. Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Vegan, and no dyes We use our proprietary ‘Terpene Love Cannabinoid (TLC)’ system to discover cannabinoid and terpene profiles for specific desired experiences. Made with full-flower sun-grown cannabis extract, cold-pressed coconut oil, and organic lemon essential oil. 100mg THC

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Revolution Logo
THE REVOLUTION IS HERE For too long, the remarkable properties and benefits of Cannabis were kept secret. Now, the Green Revolution has begun and people across the globe are rediscovering the value of this incredible plant. A plant with the power to revolutionize the world and its inhabitants for a brighter future. At Green Revolution, we’ve created a family of cannabis-based products for all vital dimensions of your life. By using the latest scientific methods and innovative technologies, Green Revolution has unlocked the benefits of the whole plant for a higher state of you. “For too long the secrets of the plant were reserved for the happy few” The Whole Plant for the Whole You. Green Revolution is dedicated to using only the finest materials and state-of-the-art extraction technologies with a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and a healthy sprinkle of fun. This ancient plant has new lessons to teach us. Whether you’re climbing a mountain, chilling on the beach, gearing up for a party, powering through a yoga workout, or taking a breather from an intense day at work, Green Revolution is here to help you elevate any moment. We started a revolution to fuel your revolution.