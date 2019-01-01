 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. 1:1 Indica Home Baked Cooking Oil 200mg

1:1 Indica Home Baked Cooking Oil 200mg

by Green Revolution

About this product

Home Baked allows you to become a Cannabis Chef in the comfort of your own kitchen! Green Baker’s Home Baked is a fusion of our full-flower, sun-grown, pesticide-free cannabis oil and organic coconut oil. Coconut oil is arguably the best oil for creating strong cannabis infusions due to its high saturated fat content which results in a higher bioavailability. That means it's more capable of absorbing more THC, CBD, Terpenes, Flavonoids, and Cannabinoids than other types of oil. Home Baked Sativa contains 100mg THC + 100mg CBD with our proprietary ‘Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids (TLC)’ Fly profile for an uplifting yet balanced experience. Our products are triple filtered and redundantly tested to ensure the highest quality clean cannabis oil free of all mycotoxins, microbials, and residual solvents. Drizzle it over pasta, add it to salads, sauces and dressings. Put it in soups and chowders or stir it into your smoothies. The possibilities are endless. Each dropper is 5mg THC + 5mg CBD for easy measurement and accuracy. Total Cannabinoids: 100mg THC + 100mg CBD

About this brand

THE REVOLUTION IS HERE For too long, the remarkable properties and benefits of Cannabis were kept secret. Now, the Green Revolution has begun and people across the globe are rediscovering the value of this incredible plant. A plant with the power to revolutionize the world and its inhabitants for a brighter future. At Green Revolution, we’ve created a family of cannabis-based products for all vital dimensions of your life. By using the latest scientific methods and innovative technologies, Green Revolution has unlocked the benefits of the whole plant for a higher state of you. “For too long the secrets of the plant were reserved for the happy few” The Whole Plant for the Whole You. Green Revolution is dedicated to using only the finest materials and state-of-the-art extraction technologies with a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and a healthy sprinkle of fun. This ancient plant has new lessons to teach us. Whether you’re climbing a mountain, chilling on the beach, gearing up for a party, powering through a yoga workout, or taking a breather from an intense day at work, Green Revolution is here to help you elevate any moment. We started a revolution to fuel your revolution.