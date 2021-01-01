About this product

Home Baked allows you to become a Cannabis Chef in the comfort of your own kitchen! Green Baker’s Home Baked is a fusion of our full-flower, sun-grown, pesticide-free cannabis oil and organic coconut oil.



Coconut oil is arguably the best oil for creating strong cannabis infusions due to its high saturated fat content which results in a higher bioavailability. That means it's more capable of absorbing more THC, CBD, Terpenes, Flavonoids, and Cannabinoids than other types of oil.



Home Baked Sativa contains 100mg THC + 100mg CBD with our proprietary ‘Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids (TLC)’ Fly profile for an uplifting yet balanced experience. Our products are triple filtered and redundantly tested to ensure the highest quality clean cannabis oil free of all mycotoxins, microbials, and residual solvents.

Drizzle it over pasta, add it to salads, sauces and dressings. Put it in soups and chowders or stir it into your smoothies. The possibilities are endless. Each dropper is 5mg THC + 5mg CBD for easy measurement and accuracy.



Total Cannabinoids: 100mg THC + 100mg CBD