Sgordon99
on May 2nd, 2019
This product works great. It gets only one star because they didn’t make the directions hard enough to read. Small black print on a dark green background is just too darn easy still. After all, I can grab a magnifieng glass and a light, or just make up the directions on my own. I don’t believe that the graphic designer had the intention for the directions to be readable. Just a little contrast would be nice. If you care about people reading what you have written, which you don’t.