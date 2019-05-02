 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
20:1 Relief 1000 PM Tincture 1050mg

by Green Revolution

About this product

Relief 1000 PM is prepared with our Chill TLC experience which gives maximum relaxation and comfort. Its perfect for unwinding after a long arduous day at the office. Put your feet up and let Relief 1000 ease your worries and calm your body. Relief 1000 (AM and PM), by Green Revolution, is a steady supply of inner peace that works wonders for helping manage the stressors of daily life. With 1000mg CBD + 50mg THC (1050mg Total Cannabinoids), this 20:1 ratio tincture is designed for fast-acting and long-lasting relief. Our Relief 1000 water tincture is holistically formulated to be quickly and effectively absorbed by the body faster than other alcohol or oil-based tinctures. Crafted for Medical, available for Recreational. 3.4oz 6.25mg CBD + .3mg THC per dropperful. 160 servings total. Our tinctures are water-based and water-soluble, so they dissolve instantly into any beverage. You can make your own Cannabis Cocktail, add it to tea, coffee, a smoothie, or water. Made with full-flower, pesticide-free, standardized full-spectrum oil blends extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol extraction methods. Produced in a WSDA certified kitchen.

1 customer review

Sgordon99

This product works great. It gets only one star because they didn’t make the directions hard enough to read. Small black print on a dark green background is just too darn easy still. After all, I can grab a magnifieng glass and a light, or just make up the directions on my own. I don’t believe that the graphic designer had the intention for the directions to be readable. Just a little contrast would be nice. If you care about people reading what you have written, which you don’t.

About this brand

THE REVOLUTION IS HERE For too long, the remarkable properties and benefits of Cannabis were kept secret. Now, the Green Revolution has begun and people across the globe are rediscovering the value of this incredible plant. A plant with the power to revolutionize the world and its inhabitants for a brighter future. At Green Revolution, we’ve created a family of cannabis-based products for all vital dimensions of your life. By using the latest scientific methods and innovative technologies, Green Revolution has unlocked the benefits of the whole plant for a higher state of you. “For too long the secrets of the plant were reserved for the happy few” The Whole Plant for the Whole You. Green Revolution is dedicated to using only the finest materials and state-of-the-art extraction technologies with a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and a healthy sprinkle of fun. This ancient plant has new lessons to teach us. Whether you’re climbing a mountain, chilling on the beach, gearing up for a party, powering through a yoga workout, or taking a breather from an intense day at work, Green Revolution is here to help you elevate any moment. We started a revolution to fuel your revolution.