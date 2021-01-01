About this product

Relief 1000 PM is prepared with our Chill TLC experience which gives maximum relaxation and comfort. Its perfect for unwinding after a long arduous day at the office. Put your feet up and let Relief 1000 ease your worries and calm your body.



Relief 1000 (AM and PM), by Green Revolution, is a steady supply of inner peace that works wonders for helping manage the stressors of daily life.



With 1000mg CBD + 50mg THC (1050mg Total Cannabinoids), this 20:1 ratio tincture is designed for fast-acting and long-lasting relief. Our Relief 1000 water tincture is holistically formulated to be quickly and effectively absorbed by the body faster than other alcohol or oil-based tinctures. Crafted for Medical, available for Recreational. 3.4oz 6.25mg CBD + .3mg THC per dropperful. 160 servings total.



Our tinctures are water-based and water-soluble, so they dissolve instantly into any beverage. You can make your own Cannabis Cocktail, add it to tea, coffee, a smoothie, or water. Made with full-flower, pesticide-free, standardized full-spectrum oil blends extracted with CO2 and Organic Cane Alcohol extraction methods. Produced in a WSDA certified kitchen.