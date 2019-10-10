Green Vapor is one of North America’s premiere cannabis brands, leading in information and technology with a relentless focus on improving the global cannabis community (both medically & recreationally). Green Vapor was founded in Canada in 2015 with the idea “what we appreciate, appreciates”. Channeling this idea, The Green Vapor Team decided the best way to appreciate people would be to offer the best cannabis products at the most competitive price points. Since then, The Green Vapor Team has continued to work tirelessly to deliver on this goal, first developing an exceptional product line and then proudly serving over three million satisfied customers and counting. The Green Vapor Team is is proud to continue offering excellent products to medical patients and recreational customers across the USA and Canada, committed to continuing its record of excellency and looks forward to appreciating you for many years to come! Get your Green Vapor products here today!