TruDab

by Greenhouse Products

1.02
$59.99MSRP

About this product

The TruDab is an innovative portable, rechargeable, extract vaporizer, that requires NO LOADING. Just dip the ceramic/nichrome atomizer into your product, hold the button and inhale. Dabbing has never been easier or more enjoyable than this.

2 customer reviews

Bmike872

Biggest piece of crap I've ever bought. In less than 24 hours it burned up a coil, has fallen apart, and almost lit on fire. I used it according to the instructions by the step. I would never buy another Greenhouse product! Wasted $60!

nclaus79

I'll give it one star for being innovative, but here's the deal. My brand new unit blew both coils in less than a minute. The instructions are very weak, and having contacted greenhouse, I'm yet to hear anything back from them. Bottom line, needs better instructions, and far better quality control and customer service.

About this brand

Greenhouse aims to deliver the best product experience possible. We strive create superior, beautiful and technologically advanced products that push the boundaries of vaporization and evolve the world of smoking. We build products that are not only more effective but also those that consumers can relate to: simple, pleasurable experiences. Greenhouse is proud to offer stylish, next-generation products that will deliver an unparalleled experience wherever life takes you.