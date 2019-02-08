Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
The TruDab is an innovative portable, rechargeable, extract vaporizer, that requires NO LOADING. Just dip the ceramic/nichrome atomizer into your product, hold the button and inhale. Dabbing has never been easier or more enjoyable than this.
on February 8th, 2019
Biggest piece of crap I've ever bought. In less than 24 hours it burned up a coil, has fallen apart, and almost lit on fire. I used it according to the instructions by the step. I would never buy another Greenhouse product! Wasted $60!
on July 24th, 2018
I'll give it one star for being innovative, but here's the deal. My brand new unit blew both coils in less than a minute. The instructions are very weak, and having contacted greenhouse, I'm yet to hear anything back from them. Bottom line, needs better instructions, and far better quality control and customer service.