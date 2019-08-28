 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blazed Snapback

by GreenLeaf420

5.01
$29.99MSRP

About this product

This is the snapback of your dreams! It's structured and high-profile, with a flat visor and a subtle grey under visor. Available in 11 different colors and styles! Visit our product page to explore MORE! • 85% acrylic/15% wool • Structured, 6-panel, high-profile • Plastic snap closure • Grey under visor • Head circumference: 22” - 24”

10hrhotbox

bought this hat so on 4/20 I can try to match it.

About this brand

Cannabis inspired clothing, apparel, and accessories essential for every stoner. We're here to make a difference in everyday life, bringing the culture of cannabis to the rest of the population. Show people how you can make a difference by supporting the legalization of the best culture of the world!