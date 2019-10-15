jnthnnixon3179
on October 15th, 2019
Nice looking grinder.
Material: alloy Four filter design Anodize for smooth finish Stainless steel pollen screen Powerful neodymium magnet for tight closure Thin poly ring for smooth grinding Size:40MM Color: As shown in figure display Easy and Convenient to use
on August 14th, 2019
Smooth, there is like no resistance even when full
on August 14th, 2019
Not too much to say. Came exactly as described. Looks pretty though 🤩