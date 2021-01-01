Delta-8 THC Gummies 500mg
by GreenPost CBDWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Description: Our premium hemp derived delta 8 gummies are a perfect way to introduce physcoactive cannabinoids into your daily routine. Giving you an uplifting comfortable euphoric effect with a delicious fruity taste. Easy to carry and consume. 500 mg packs contain 20 gummies at 25mg per gummy. Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Gelatin, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Distilled Water, Potassium Sorbate.
About this brand
GreenPost CBD
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.