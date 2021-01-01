 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. Delta-8 THC Gummies 500mg

Delta-8 THC Gummies 500mg

by GreenPost CBD

Write a review
GreenPost CBD Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta-8 THC Gummies 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Description: Our premium hemp derived delta 8 gummies are a perfect way to introduce physcoactive cannabinoids into your daily routine. Giving you an uplifting comfortable euphoric effect with a delicious fruity taste. Easy to carry and consume. 500 mg packs contain 20 gummies at 25mg per gummy. Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Gelatin, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Distilled Water, Potassium Sorbate.

About this brand

GreenPost CBD Logo
Premium CBD

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review